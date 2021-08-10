Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

