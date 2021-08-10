Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

