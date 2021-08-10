Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.87

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $84.13. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,199 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock worth $56,605,016 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
