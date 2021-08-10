Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.87

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $84.13. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,199 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock worth $56,605,016 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.