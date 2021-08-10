SHIELD Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $140,963.93 and $201.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,794.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.63 or 0.06781588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.46 or 0.01276248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00354544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00579694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00339331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00280622 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

