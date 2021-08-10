Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.43. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 266,703 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

