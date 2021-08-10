Sesen Bio’s (SESN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.
SESN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $668.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
