Sesen Bio’s (SESN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $668.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.