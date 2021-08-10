Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 249,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,371. The company has a market cap of $663.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

