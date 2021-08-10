Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

SNSE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 4,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

