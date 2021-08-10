Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Insider Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 6,460 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 331,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

