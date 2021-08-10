Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

SIC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

