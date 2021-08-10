SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $77.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.
SEAS stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
