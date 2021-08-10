SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $77.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

SEAS stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

