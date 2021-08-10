Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 769,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,319. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.