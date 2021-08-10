Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.83

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 5472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.