Scotiabank Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.18.

TSE TOY opened at C$45.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

