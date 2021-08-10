Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of POW stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.91. The company had a trading volume of 557,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,470. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

