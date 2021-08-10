Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.
Shares of POW stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.91. The company had a trading volume of 557,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,470. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
