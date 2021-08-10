Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $140,037.96 and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00157078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00147134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.07 or 1.00010753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00818302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

