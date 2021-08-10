Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Score Media and Gaming Inc. delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Its media app ‘theScore’ delivers personalized live scores, news, stats and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues and players. Score Media and Gaming Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:SCR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Score Media and Gaming (SCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.