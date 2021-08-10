SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,238. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.