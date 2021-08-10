Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.
SGMS stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
