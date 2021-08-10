Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.