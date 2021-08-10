Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 27,794 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

