Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

