Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 25,641 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

