Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 9,863 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 378.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

