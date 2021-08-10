SBA Communications (SBAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $373.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $372.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $337.00 to $347.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $312.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/8/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $353.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,964. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $350.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,103. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

