SaTT Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. SaTT has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $747,387.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00860379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00108047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041186 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

