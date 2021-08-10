Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 687 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $370.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.95. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

