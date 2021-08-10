Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

