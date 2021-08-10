Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

