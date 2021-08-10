Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 7,168 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 14,054.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

