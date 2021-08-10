Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

