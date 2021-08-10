Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

