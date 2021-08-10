Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

SAP stock opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.83. The stock has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

