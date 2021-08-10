Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAPIF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.