Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.85

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 27141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

