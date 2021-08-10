Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $51.09 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.