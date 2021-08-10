Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSGTF opened at $8.09 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

