Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 885 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 54.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 68.6% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

