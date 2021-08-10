Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

