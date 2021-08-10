Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

