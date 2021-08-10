Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $237,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $15,942,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $4,933,000.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

SQM stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

