Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 235 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $208.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.