Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $528.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

