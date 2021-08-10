salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,281 shares of company stock worth $120,177,232. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

