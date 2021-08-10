salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

CRM stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $226.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

