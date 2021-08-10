SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 71,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

