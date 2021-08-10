Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

