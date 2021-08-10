S4FE (S4F) Market Cap Reaches $5.83 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $14,400.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00860379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00108047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041186 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

