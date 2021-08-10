Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $27.83 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

