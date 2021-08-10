Rupiah Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $521,778.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $521,778.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00806131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

