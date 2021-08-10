Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,426. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

